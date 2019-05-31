Tennessee State Parks, including Big Cypress Tree State Park, Reelfoot Lake State Park, Paris Landing State Park, are offering free hikes guided by a ranger tomorrow in honor of National Trails Day.

According to Tennessee’s Department of Environment and Conservation, all 56 state parks will be providing hikes tomorrow.

The department says the American Hiking Society designates the first Saturday in June as National Trails Day, a day of public events aimed at advocacy and trail service.

Last year, more than 100,000 people participated in National Trails Day events across the country.

Parks are offering a variety of ranger-led hikes, night hikes, history hikes, nature hikes, and cleanup hikes along scenic waterways and rugged backcountry trails.