The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation recently rewarded six local students with a trip to Washington, D.C. on the “Rural Electric Youth Tour”.

High school students participating in the trip included Kaylee Cook of Obion County Central, Brandon Hutchison of South Fulton, Tanner Snyder of Lake County, Gracie Lusk of Hickman County, Karli Henson of Crockett County and Alix Kirkendol of South Gibson.

The annual trip provides young leaders with an opportunity to explore the nation’s capital, learn about government and cooperatives and develop their leadership skills.

The students were selected for the trip by writing short stories titled “Electric Cooperatives – Going Beyond the Wires” that explain how co-ops provide communities with much more than electric power.

During the visit, the group was welcomed to the U.S. Capitol by Senator’s Lamar Alexander and Marsha Blackburn and members of the Tennessee congressional delegation.