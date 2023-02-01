Local Superintendents Compliment Work of School Board Members

Two local Superintendents have expressed their appreciation for their serving school board members.

Fulton County School System Superintendent Patrice Chambers said she had a good working relationship with the elected board members, who serve important roles in student success.(AUDIO)

The Fulton County school board consists of Chairman Perry Turner and Vice-Chairman Kim Hagler, along with Rob Garrigan, Brian Emmons and Barry Patrick.

Fulton Independent School System Superintendent DeAnna Miller said she was very appreciative of the effort giving by her school board members.(AUDIO)

The Fulton Independent school board includes Chairman Carol Bransford and Vice-Chairman Debbie Vaughn, along with Kristi Pettigrew, Austin Ferrell and Rea Jones.