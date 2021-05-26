Local Teams Fall in Opening Round Games in State Tournament
All three local teams lost their opening round games at the TSSAA State Tournament on Tuesday in Murfreesboro.
In softball, Eagleville defeated Union City 5-1.
Union City will now play an elimination game Wednesday morning at 10:00 against North Greene.
Broadcast on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” will begin at 9:30.
In baseball, North Greene beat South Fulton 6-1.
South Fulton now falls into the elimination bracket, and will play South Pittsburgh at 10:00.
Broadcast on Mix 101.3 WCMT will begin at 9:30.
And Lake County also fell in their opening round game.
The Falcons lost to East Robertson 10-0 in five innings.
Lake County will try to stay alive in the tournament with a 10:00 game on Wednesday against University School of Johnson City.