Several local Tennessee and Kentucky teams are ranked in this week’s Associated Press football prep polls.

In Tennessee’s Class 1A, South Pittsburg (5-0) is the No. 1 team with undefeated Greenfield (6-0) in sixth, Lake County (3-1) in seventh, and Huntingdon (5-2) in eighth.

Peabody (7-0) is the top team in Class 2A with McKenzie (4-2) in tenth.

In Class 3A, Alcoa (6-1) is the No. 1 team, with Milan (6-1) in third, Covington (6-1) in fifth, and South Gibson (5-2) in tenth.

Class 4A has Elizabethton (6-0) is the top team with Hardin County (7-0) in second and Lexington (6-1) is in ninth.

In Class 5A, Knoxville West (7-0) is ranked No. 1 with Henry County (5-2) in eighth.

Oakland (7-0) is ranked first in Class 6A.

In Kentucky’s Class 1A, Paintsville (4-0) is the top team with Crittenden County (3-1) in seventh.

Class 2A has Somerset (4-0) as the No. 1 team with Mayfield (3-1) in fourth, and Caldwell County (2-2) in ninth.

In Class 3A, Belfry (3-1) is the top ranked team with Paducah Tilghman (3-1) in seventh.

Johnson Central (4-0) is the No. 1 team in Class 4A with Covington Catholic (4-0) the top team in Class 5A.

In Class 6A, Louisville Trinity (3-0) is ranked first with McCracken County (4-0) in fifth.

WCMT is a voting member of the Associated Press.