Several local teams are ranked on this week’s Tennessee and Kentucky Associated Press Football Prep Polls.

In Tennessee Class 1A, South Pittsburg (6-0) is still the No. 1 team in the state with Huntingdon (8-0) in second place, Lake County (7-0) in third place, and Greenfield (6-1) moves up a spot this week to No. 8.

Peabody (7-0) is still the No. 1 team in Class 2A.

In Class 3A, Alcoa (6-1) is No. 1 with Covington (6-1) moving up one spot to No. 5 and South Gibson (6-1) staying in ninth place.

Greenville (6-1) remains the No. 1 team in Class 4A, with Haywood County (6-1) in third, and Hardin County (6-1) in sixth.

In Class 5A, Knoxville Central (7-0) is still the No. 1 team in the state, with Henry County (6-2) remaining in the sixth spot.

In Class 6A, Oakland (7-0) is the No. 1 team in Tennessee.

Meanwhile, in Kentucky Class 1A, Pikeville (7-0) is the No. 1 team in the state.

Somerset (7-0) is No. 1 in Class 2A with Mayfield (6-1) in second, Murray (6-1) is sixth, and Caldwell County (6-2) is No. 7.

In Class 3A, Bell County (7-0) remains the No. 1 team this week, with Paducah Tilghman (5-2) in ninth.

Boyle County (7-0) is the No. 1 team in Class 4A.

In Class 5A, Covington Catholic (8-0) is the No. 1 team in the state.

Louisville Male (7-0) is the top team in Class 6A, with McCracken County (5-2) in seventh place this week.