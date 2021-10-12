Local teams ranked in latest AP Tennessee, Kentucky Football Prep Polls
Several local teams are ranked in the top 10 of this week’s Associated Press Football Prep Polls.
AP Tennessee Football Prep Polls
Class 1A
1. Peabody (13) 7-0
2. Fayetteville (4) 7-0
3. McKenzie 8-0
4. South Pittsburg 5-1
5. Clay County 7-0
6. Cloudland 6-1
7. Gordonsville 7-1
8. Middle College 7-0
9. Dresden 6-2
10. Cornersville 6-2
Class 2A
1. Meigs County (15) 7-0
2. Trousdale County (1) 7-0
3. Westview (1) 7-1
4. Marion County 6-0
5. Memphis Academy 6-1
6. Riverside 6-1
7. Huntingdon 6-2
8. Hampton 5-1
9. Forrest 5-2
10. South Greene 6-2
Class 3A
1. Alcoa (16) 6-1
2. Loudon 8-0
3. Dyersburg (1) 7-0
4. Giles County 6-0
5. Covington 6-1
6. White House 6-1
7. Waverly 7-1
8. Kingston 6-1
9. Unicoi County 7-1
10. Fairview 5-3
Class 4A
1. Greeneville (17) 8-0
2. Tullahoma 8-0
3. Elizabethton 6-1
4. Haywood County 7-0
5. Hardin County 7-0
6. Pearl-Cohn 7-1
7. Upperman 6-1
8. Montgomery Central 7-1
9. Marshall County 5-2
10. East Hamilton 6-1
Class 5A
1. Knoxville West (11) 6-1
2. Page (1) 8-0
3. Powell (4) 7-1
4. Memphis Central (1) 7-0
5. Station Camp 7-0
6. Knoxville Central 5-2
7. Green Hill 7-1
8. Mt. Juliet 6-2
(tie) Springfield 6-2
10. Munford 6-2
Class 6A
1. Oakland (16) 7-0
2. Maryville (1) 7-0
3. Summit 8-0
4. Riverdale 7-0
5. Bradley Central 7-0
6. Collierville 8-0
7. Ravenwood 6-2
8. Germantown 6-2
9. Hendersonville 5-2
10. Dobyns Bennet 5-2
WCMT is a voting member of the Associated Press.
Kentucky AP Football Prep Polls
Class 1A
1. Pikeville (9) 6-2
2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (1) 6-1
3. Raceland – 6-1
4. Bethlehem – 6-1
5. Russellville – 6-1
6. Newport Central Catholic – 5-2
7. Sayre – 6-1
8. Williamsburg – 4-2
9. Bishop Brossart – 8-0
10. Paintsville – 3-4
Class 2A
1. Lex. Christian (8) 7-0
2. Beechwood (2) 7-0
3. Mayfield – 7-0
4. Middlesboro – 8-0
5. Green Co. – 7-0
6. Murray – 5-1
7. Danville – 5-3
8. Metcalfe Co. – 5-2
9. West Carter – 5-2
10. Caldwell Co. – 5-3
Class 3A
1. Lou. Christian Academy (4) 7-1
(tie) Bardstown (6) 7-0
3. Glasgow – 6-1
4. Lawrence Co. – 6-1
5. Union Co. – 6-1
6. Bell Co. – 6-1
7. Mercer Co. – 5-2
8. Ashland Blazer – 5-3
9. Taylor Co. – 6-1
10. Russell – 4-3
Class 4A
1. Corbin (8) 7-0
2. Boyle Co. (2) 6-1
3. Johnson Central – 5-2
4. Lex. Catholic – 5-2
5. Lou. Central – 5-3
6. Logan Co. – 6-2
7. Letcher County Central – 6-1
8. Franklin Co. – 4-3
9. Scott – 5-2
10. Spencer Co. – 5-3
Class 5A
1. Frederick Douglass (10) 7-0
2. South Warren – 6-1
3. Owensboro – 6-1
4. Woodford Co. – 7-0
5. Graves Co. – 6-1
6. Southwestern – 6-1
7. Cov. Catholic – 4-3
8. Cooper – 5-2
9. Great Crossing – 6-1
10. Highlands – 4-4
Class 6A
1. Lou. Male (10) 6-0
2. Lou. St. Xavier – 6-1
3. Lou. Trinity – 2-6
(tie) Lou. DuPont Manual – 5-2
5. Lex. Bryan Station – 6-1
6. Ryle – 5-2
7. Madison Central – 6-1
8. Daviess Co. – 6-1
9. Lou. Ballard – 4-3
10. Bullitt East – 6-1