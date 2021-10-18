Local teams ranked in Tennessee, Kentucky AP Football Prep Polls

Several local high school football teams are ranked in this week’s Tennessee and Kentucky AP Football Prep Polls.

In Tennessee Class 1A, defending state champions and undefeated Peabody (7-0) remains the No. 1 team in the state, while undefeated McKenzie (8-0) is in second and Dresden (6-2) is in the nine spot.

In Class 2A, Westview (7-1) is the number three team in the state with Huntingdon (6-2) is in eighth.

Undefeated Dyersburg (8-0) is the top team in Class 3A with Covington (6-1) in fifth.

In Class 4A, undefeated Haywood County (8-0) is in fourth with unbeaten Hardin County (8-0) in fifth.

There were no local teams ranked in Class 5A or 6A.

WCMT is a voting member of the Tennessee Associated Press.

Meanwhile, in Kentucky Class 2A, undefeated Mayfield (8-0) is the third-ranked team in the state with Caldwell County (6-3) in eighth and Murray (5-2) in ninth.

Graves County (6-2) is the number seven team in Class 5A.