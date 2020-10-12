Several area high school football teams are ranked in this week’s Associated Press football prep polls for Tennessee and Kentucky.

In Tennessee 1A, South Pittsburg (6-1) remains the top team with undefeated Greenfield (6-0) in fifth, Lake County (4-1) in seventh, and Huntingdon (6-2) in eighth. In Kentucky 1A, Paintsville (5-0) is the No. 1 team with Crittenden County (4-1) ranking sixth this week.

In Tennessee 2A, undefeated Peabody (8-0) stays in the top spot with McKenzie (5-2) in tenth. In Kentucky 2A, Somerset (5-0) is the top team with Mayfield (4-1) in second and Caldwell County (2-2) in tenth.

Tennessee’s Class 3A has Alcoa (6-1) as the top-ranked team with Milan (6-1) in third, Covington (6-1) in fifth, and South Gibson (5-2) in tenth. In Kentucky 3A, undefeated Elizabethtown (5-0) in the No. 1 team with Paducah Tilghman (3-2) in tenth.

In Tennessee 4A, undefeated Elizabethton (7-0) is in first with another undefeated team, Hardin County (7-0) in second. Lexington (6-1) is in the ninth spot.

Tennessee’s Class 5A has undefeated Knoxville West (8-0) in the No. 1 spot with Henry County (6-2) in eighth.

There were no local Kentucky teams in Class 4A and 5A.

There were no local Tennessee teams in Class 6A, with Kentucky’s Class 6A ranking Louisville Trinity (4-0) in first and McCracken County (4-1) in seventh.

WCMT is a voting member of the Associated Press.