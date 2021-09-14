Local teams ranked in this week’s AP Tennessee Football Prep Polls

Several local teams are ranked in this week’s Associated Press Top 10 Tennessee Football Prep Polls.

In Class 1A, defending state champion Peabody (4-0) remains the top team in the state with McKenzie (4-0) in fourth and Dresden (3-1) in seventh.

Class 2A has Meigs County (3-0) in first with Westview (3-1) remaining in fourth and Huntingdon (3-1) tied for fifth with Memphis Academy.

Alcoa (3-1) is the No. 1 team in Class 3A, followed by Covington (4-0) in second and Dyersburg (4-0) in ninth.

Class 4A has Greeneville (4-0) in first with Haywood County (3-0) in sixth and Hardin County (4-0) in seventh.

Knoxville West (4-0) is the top team in Class 5A with Henry County (1-3) in tenth.

In Class 6A, Oakland (3-0) is ranked as the No. 1 team.

WCMT is a voting member of the Associated Press.