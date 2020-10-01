In the latest Tennessee high school football polls, several local teams are ranked in the Top-10.

In Class-A, Greenfield was ranked 5th, Lake County 7th and Huntingdon 8th.

In Class-2A, Trenton Peabody remain at No. 1 and McKenzie is 10th.

In Class-3A, Milan was ranked 5th this week, with Westview ranked 6th.

And in Class-5A, Henry County was listed at 8th.

In Kentucky Associated Press polls, Mayfield was ranked 5th in Class-2A followed by Murray High in 10th.

In Class-3A, Paducah Tilghman was ranked 8th and in Class-6A, McCracken County was ranked 5th.