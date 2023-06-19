Local Tennessee Communities Receive Infrastructure Grant Funds

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has announced 131 infrastructure grants totaling just under $300 million dollars.

The money from the state’s American Rescue Plan fund will assist in rehabilitation for drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure projects.

Selections for the Collaborative Grants, which involves multiple entities partnering on projects, includes $4.3 million dollars for Henry County, $3.9 million for Obion County, $1.75 million for Ridgely, $1.4 million for Gleason and $327,000 for Lake County.

Funding for Non-Collaborative grants included $2.1 million for Union City, $1.7 million for Dyer County, $1.6 million for Dresden, $593,000 for Woodland Mills and $590,000 for Rives.

Tennessee received $3.7 billion dollars from the American Rescue Plan, with $1.4 billion of the funds dedicated to the Department of Environment and Conservation to support water projects in needed communities.