West Tennessee Utility District has received over $8 million from the USDA to install 44 miles of gas pipeline in Weakley County.

Tennessee Rural Development State Director Jim Tracy says West Tennessee Public Utility District received an investment of $8.2 million to install 44 miles of gas pipeline in rural northern Weakley County to provide natural gas to 102 agricultural chicken houses and 200 residential properties along the proposed expansion route.

Tyson Foods of Union City is constructing several larger chicken houses, and dozens more are planned within the project area over the next year.

USDA is funding 16 projects across the country through the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program.

The funding helps rural small towns, cities and communities make infrastructure improvements and provide essential facilities such as public schools, libraries, courthouses, public safety facilities, hospitals, colleges, and day care centers.