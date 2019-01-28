With temperatures in the teens and wind chill values in the single digits, pet owners are reminded to make sure their animals have warm shelter over the next few days.

Weakley County Animal Clinic veterinarian Dr. Joe Adcock tells Thunderbolt Radio News that if pet owners don’t have the option of bringing their pets inside during harsh winter temperatures, there are other ways to help keep pets warm.

Dr. Adcock reminds pet owners that the best option is to bring pets indoors when temperatures drop below freezing.