The affects of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York has spurred a local group of volunteers to help with the designing of mask protectors.

Dr. Nikhil Patel, of Martin, spearheaded the movement following word from his son, who is a doctor in a New York hospital.

After hearing the plight of the medical professionals, Dr. Patel said he would come up with an idea to help those in the hospitals.

To begin the project, Dr. Patel said he and other donors have provided the locally bought materials to make the masks.

Dr. Patel said the local masks are essential for physicians who have been begging for safety equipment.

The local doctor said masks are also being made to protect those in Weakley and Obion County.

Anyone wanting to assist in the mask project is urged to contact Dr. Patel on his Facebook page at Gastroenterology Associates, Dr. Nikhil Patel.