Local Weakley County leaders chosen for WestStar Leadership Program

Weakley County’s Hannah Alexander, Kate Bynum, and Laura Suiter will participate in UT Martin’s WestStar Leadership Program Class of 2023.

All three participants are Leadership Weakley County graduates.

Alexander is the Assistant Director of Marketing at UT Martin. She serves on the boards of Weakley County Chamber of Commerce, Weakley County Long Term Recovery Group, Martin Business Association and Weakley County Young Professionals. By participating in WestStar, she hopes to make connections throughout West Tennessee and help her community succeed for years to come.

Bynum is an Assistant District Attorney for the 27th Judicial District of the State of Tennessee. She serves on the advisory board for the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center, the Leadership Weakley County board of directors and the Martin Public Library Foundation. Through WestStar, Bynum hopes to gain a better understanding of the West Tennessee region and become a better leader.

Suiter is Director of Development for the University of Tennessee Foundation on the UT Martin campus. She volunteers as a UT Promise Mentor for UT Martin students and is on the personnel committee at First Baptist Church Martin. Suiter says she is excited about the learning opportunities WestStar will provide.

The WestStar Leadership Program was founded at UT Martin in 1989 and is the state’s oldest and largest regional leadership program. The program equips regional leaders with new skills and knowledge designed to impact the education, economic and social development of West Tennessee. The program also provides members with a growing network of community-minded people committed to serving the area.