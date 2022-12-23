Local Weather and Business Updates

Cold weather is adjusting many schedules today.

Security Bank and Trust will be open from 10 am to 3.

Commercial Bank will open at 10.

The Fulton County Transit Authority will run today only for those who require life-sustaining trips. This includes those requiring dialysis, wound care, cancer treatments, and other medical care. Riders will need to be patient regarding pickups.

Stanley Black and Decker is scheduled to work normal hours today

For those planning to get out today… bundle yourself.

These frigid temperatures will remain near single digits. Expect a high of 11 and wind chill to 21 below… gusts up to 25.

For tonight temps will be back down to 4 above with wind chills at 9 below.

And for Christmas Eve, we’re expecting a high of 22 and a low of 8.

Christmas Day a high of 26 and low of 12.