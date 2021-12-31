December 31, 2021
Local weather watcher on storm activity for New Year’s

Forecasters are watching a system that could bring severe weather to the area tonight and early tomorrow.

Union City weather watcher Brent Callicott tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

On the possibility of storms tonight and tomorrow, Callicott says…

(AUDIO)

 

