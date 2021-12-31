Local weather watcher on storm activity for New Year’s Local News Steve James December 31, 2021 0 Forecasters are watching a system that could bring severe weather to the area tonight and early tomorrow. Union City weather watcher Brent Callicott tells Thunderbolt Radio News… (AUDIO) https://www.thunderboltradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/NEWS787F.mp3 On the possibility of storms tonight and tomorrow, Callicott says… (AUDIO) https://www.thunderboltradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/NEWS788F.mp3