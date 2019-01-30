A Union City Middle School eighth-grade student has proven adept at putting feelings of the American flag into words.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Kate Crabtree recently won first place at the regional level, and placed second statewide, in the annual VFW-sponsored Patriot’s Pen essay-writing competition.

This year’s central contest subject, “Why I Honor the American Flag”, was especially meaningful to Crabtree, who was adopted from Guatemala by her parents, Jeff and Becky Crabtree, when she was six months old.

She narrowly missed out on a trip to the nationals, but was honored at a luncheon at the Union City VFW, where she read her paper.

She won $115 total for placing at the local and regional levels.

Well over 120,000, 6th thru 8th grade students, participate in the contest, which gives them an opportunity to express their views on an annual patriotic theme.