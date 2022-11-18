Local ‘Wreaths Across America’ project nearing goal

“Wreaths Across America” for Weakley and Obion Counties is only 200 sponsorships away from its goal of having a wreath for all veterans buried in local cemeteries in both counties.

The program provides placement of an evergreen wreath on the graves of veterans buried in Sunset Cemetery in Dresden, Eastside Cemetery in Martin, and Beulah Cemetery in Union City.

A sponsorship is only $15 per wreath.

Program organizers enlist volunteers such as members of the Civil Air Patrol and local Scout troops to help lay the wreaths on graves at each cemetery on National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, December 17.

Special recognition is planned for a deceased veteran from each of the branches of the United States Armed Forces as is tradition for the day set aside to “Remember. Honor. Teach.” Volunteers are encouraged and welcome to help lay wreaths at the three cemeteries, with a special invitation extended to family members of the veterans.

The wreaths will remain in place at the cemeteries through the Christmas and New Year holidays. Family members are welcome to stop by on pick-up day and keep wreaths from their respective veterans’ gravesites.

Mail-in sponsorships must be received no later than Tuesday, November 22, while the online portal for donations will remain open through Monday, November 28.

To help the local program reach its goal, contact local coordinator Linda Smith at [email protected] or Sue Priest at [email protected]. To sponsor a wreath online, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/TNECMT.