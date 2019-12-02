Three local high school football teams will play for state championships this week.

The (14-0) Lake County Falcons will play (12-2) Greenback on Friday morning, for the TSSAA Class-A State Championship.

The Falcons advanced with a 30-20 win over Huntingdon last Friday night.

Kickoff from Tennessee Tech’s Tucker Stadium will begin at 11:00.

In Class-2A on Saturday, (14-0) Trenton Peabody will face (13-1) Meigs County.

Kickoff in Cookeville will begin at 11:00.

In the Kentucky Class-2A championship game, the (13-1) Mayfield Cardinals will seek their 13th state title, when they take on (13-1) Somerset.

Kickoff will take place at 11:00 on Saturday, at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Stadium in Lexington.