Union City police are urging local residents to lock their vehicles at all times.

Police reports said officers have received numerous reports of vehicles being entered and rummaged through.

At times, the subjects have also stolen the car due to finding the keys left inside.

Union City police are now asking residents to protect their valuables by locking their vehicles, and to never leave the keys in the ignition.

Reports said officers have made arrests for these offenses, but the incidents are still continuing.