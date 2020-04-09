The parent company that owns the Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant chain has closed all 261 of its locations and fired nearly all 18,000 furloughed employees.

The Wall Street Journal reported CraftWorks Holdings, Incorporated also terminated employee benefits on March 31st, including health insurance.

Workers were reportedly told the restaurants may not reopen following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company had already declared bankruptcy, before the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the economy.

Logan’s Roadhouse has a location at the Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah.