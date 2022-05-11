Suspect in Lone Oak Bank Robbery Apprehended in Illinois

A Metropolis, Illinois man has been arrested and charged with Tuesday’s bank robbery in McCracken County.

66-year-old Reginald Thomas was taken into custody following an investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Paducah and Metropolis Police, and the FBI.

Just after 9:00 on Tuesday morning, police say Thomas entered the bank wearing a mask and carrying a shovel.

Reports said he demanded the teller to give him money from the drawer, then fled the scene on foot.

An investigation revealed a vehicle used in the crime was registered to Thomas, with officers focusing on the Metropolis area.

Reports said the vehicle was located just after noon, with Thomas taken into custody around 3:30.

McCracken County Sheriff’s reports said Thomas was currently on federal parole for a bank robbery conviction, and had numerous pending criminal court cases in multiple counties.

He will be charged with first degree robbery upon his extradition back to McCracken County.