Duck hunters in Tennessee may be given a few extra days to hunt.

During the latest Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting in Memphis, Jamie Feddersen, TWRA migratory gamebird program leader, said anticipated federal rules will now allow states to have January 31st as the last day of duck season.

Previously, federal rules prevented states from having duck season any later than the last Sunday in January, but hunter input indicates the desire to end the duck season on the last day of the month.

The agency recommends the Reelfoot Foot Zone phase one season be November 16th–thru-the-19th, and the statewide phase one season be November 29th-thru-December 2nd.

The Reelfoot and statewide zone phase two season would be December 7th-thru-January 31st.