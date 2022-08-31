Longest Serving Obion County Mayor to Leave Office Today

Obion County’s longest serving County Mayor will leave office today.

Mayor Benny McGuire will end his public service after 16 years.

McGuire told Thunderbolt News about his decision to seek the elected position.(AUDIO)

During his time in office, Mayor McGuire said the beginning of the pandemic proved to be the most difficult time.(AUDIO)

Despite other tough economic times across the nation during his term in office, Mayor McGuire said Obion County has always prevailed better than others.(AUDIO)

During his final day in office today, Mayor McGuire will be swearing-in the newly elected members to the County Commission.