Longtime Circuit Court Employee Announces Candidacy for Circuit Clerk

A longtime staff member of the Obion County Circuit Clerks Office, is seeking the position of Circuit Court Clerk.

Denise Taylor, of Rives, has announced her candidacy for the position.(AUDIO)

Ms. Taylor is the current Chief Deputy Clerk and Bookkeeper in the courthouse office.

She explained the responsibilities of the Circuit Court Clerk, and the experience gained from her years of service.(AUDIO)

The Circuit Court Clerk is also not only over Circuit Court, but General Sessions and Juvenile Court as well.

Ms. Taylor said she has enjoyed her time working with current Circuit Court Clerk Harry Johnson.(AUDIO)

Ms. Taylor will be unopposed in the election, and will appear on the ballot for the May 3rd Primary election.