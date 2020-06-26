Over the next three working days, the City of Union City will say goodbye to two of their longtime department heads.

Parks and Recreation Director Ken Morris, and Water Plant Director Bobby Reid, will leave the Union City system with their retirement.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, City Manager Kathy Dillon was asked about the loss of 82 years combined service from the two employees.

Mayor Terry Hailey said both Directors have done an outstanding job for the city.

Morris began his 42 year career with the City of Union City in October of 1977, and will serve his last day today.

Reid started in October of 1979, and will officially retire on Tuesday.