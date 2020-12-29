A longtime banker, civic leader and Korean War veteran in Western Kentucky has passed away.

89 year old Robert Neil Black, of the Springhill community in Hickman County, passed away Sunday.

Black was the President and CEO of the Clinton Bank for 40 years, also serving terms as the President of the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club and Ken-Tenn chapter of the AIB Institute of Banking.

He also served in the Navy during the Korean War.

Black has multiple family members in the Martin and Clarksville area.

Funeral services will take place Wednesday at 1:00 at Springhill Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the Springhill cemetery.