Longtime Dresden HS principal and coach Chuck West passes away at 66
Longtime Dresden High School principal and coach Chuck West has passed away following a battle with cancer. He was 66.
West retired earlier this year and was recognized by the Weakley County School system for his many years as a teacher, coach, and administrator.
Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier tells Thunderbolt Radio News…
Mr. Frazier says Mr. West lived a life of faith.
Frazier also noted Mr. West’s work ethic and dedication to Dresden High School.
Funeral arrangements for Chuck West will be announced later.