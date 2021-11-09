Longtime Dresden HS principal and coach Chuck West passes away at 66

Longtime Dresden High School principal and coach Chuck West has passed away following a battle with cancer. He was 66.

West retired earlier this year and was recognized by the Weakley County School system for his many years as a teacher, coach, and administrator.

Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Mr. Frazier says Mr. West lived a life of faith.

(AUDIO)

Frazier also noted Mr. West’s work ethic and dedication to Dresden High School.

(AUDIO)

Funeral arrangements for Chuck West will be announced later.