Longtime Dresden Middle coach and teacher Leigh Hart passes at 62

Longtime Dresden Middle School girls basketball coach Leigh Hart passed away Friday morning after a nearly two-and-half year battle with cancer.

Coach Hart spent 38 years as teacher and 37 years as a coach collecting five Weakley County girls’ basketball championships.

She was also the first coach from Weakley County to win the TNT state championship.

In December, Weakley County Schools honored Coach Hart by naming the Dresden Middle School basketball court in honor of Leigh Avery Hart.

Following that ceremony, Coach Hart told Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Coach Hart also talked about the power of prayer and faith.

(AUDIO)

Funeral services for Coach Leigh Hart will be Saturday at 1:00 at Southside Church of Christ in Dresden with visitation at 11:00.