Longtime Fulton Police Chief Announces His Retirement

After 44 years of law enforcement duties, Fulton Police Chief Terry Powell is retiring.

The Fulton County High School graduate began with the Fulton Police Department in 1979, following four years of service in the Marines Corp.

After twenty years of climbing department ranks, Powell was named the Chief of Police in 1999.

Now at the age of 65, Chief Powell told Thunderbolt News that it was time to step away.(AUDIO)

Chief Powell said he was proud to have served his entire career for the City of Fulton.(AUDIO)

The longtime Chief will end his duties on August 14th, with the Fulton Commission selecting Assistant Chief Allen Poole to take over the position.

A photo of Chief Terry Powell has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.