Longtime Jackson Police Chief to Retire; Seek Madison County Sheriff’s Seat

After 25 years with the Jackson Police Department, Police Chief Julian Wiser is retiring.

Chief Wiser announced his decision to step down effective January 7th.

In making the announcement, Chief Wiser said he will focus on his campaign to become the Republican nominee for Madison County Sheriff in the May primary.

Wiser was appointed Chief in 2014, with focuses on technology advancements, community policing and crime suppression.

During his career with Jackson police, Chief Wiser has served as K-9 Officer, and Division Commander of Special Operations, which includes gang unit, metro narcotics and bomb unit.

The former Marine Corps veteran has also served as a Task Force Officer with the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service.