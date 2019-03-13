A longtime local Tennessee Highway Patrol officer, and National Guard member, has retired from duty.

60 year old Harold Banks, of Kenton, recently faced the mandatory retirement for each position with his age.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Banks said he had wanted to be in law enforcement for some time, and received two jobs in one day.

Banks also spent over 40 years in the National Guard, with oversees deployments in 2003 with Tiptonville and in 2008 with Humboldt.

The Kenton native, and current City Alderman, said it was his military experience that helped him as a road Trooper.

Banks also became emotional when speaking of his opportunity to serve his country in the guard.

Currently, Banks said he was completing his bachelors degree in Criminal Justice at Bethel University, and would probably entertain some offers to go back to work in the future.