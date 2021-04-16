Longtime Martin Police officer retires

Longtime Martin Police officer Mark Rushing has retired from the department.

Investigator Rushing served the City of Martin for 19 years.

Chief Don Teal says Rushing started his career at the Martin Police Department in 2002 as a Patrol Officer and was promoted to the rank of Investigator in 2011, serving in that capacity until his retirement.

Rushing graduated from Westview High School and has lived all of his life in Weakley County.

Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says Rushing was a valued employee and officer and will be greatly missed at the department.

Rushing was honored with a luncheon Thursday at the Martin Police Department.