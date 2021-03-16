Longtime Martin Police officer retires

The Martin Police Department recently celebrated the retirement of Lieutenant Dean Brooks, who served the City of Martin for 26 years.

Chief Don Teal says Lieutenant Brooks started his career at the Martin Police Department in 1994 as a Patrol Officer.

He was promoted to the rank of Patrol Lieutenant and worked in that capacity until his recent retirement.

Lieutenant Brooks was a graduate of the 239th Session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Chief Teal adds that Lieutenant Brooks has been a fixture in the Martin Community for years and will be greatly missed by his fellow officers.