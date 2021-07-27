Longtime newspaper publisher Dennis Richardson passes away

Longtime West Tennessee publisher Dennis Richardson died late Monday afternoon at his home in Camden.

Richardson was the president and CEO of Magic Valley Publishing Co., Inc., which published 15 local newspapers, including the Dresden Enterprise, and radio stations WRJB/WFWL in Camden.

Richardson was a graduate of UT Martin and a former award-winning editor of the Weakley County Press from 1975-1977 when it was twice-weekly. From there, he moved to the daily Leaf-Chronicle in Clarksville before he and his wife, Lisa, ventured into business with the purchase of the Carroll County News-Leader in Huntingdon.

He was a member of the Camden Rotary Club and a deacon at the Church of Christ in Camden.

He served on the National Newspaper Association Board of Directors and owns his brokerage company, The Richardson Group.

The Richardsons had just celebrated 46 years of marriage this month. The couple has four children, six grandchildren, and two more on the way.

Dresden Enterprise Managing Editor Sabrina Bates says, “Dennis was more than just a great boss; he was a kind man. He made his employees feel like a part of their big family. He had a passion for the industry and especially, print media. We bounced around ideas often and he was someone I could call anytime with any questions or concerns, or just to talk about the future. Our hearts are heavy today.”

Magic Valley Publishing newspapers include: Dresden Enterprise, Carroll County News-Leader, The Camden Chronicle, Waverly News-Democrat, Buffalo River Review in Linden, Wayne County News in Waynesboro, The Shoppers News, Family Classifieds, Chester County Independent in Henderson, Crockett County Times in Alamo, Lake County Banner in Tiptonville, The Leader in Covington, The Millington Star, The Bartlett Express, Collierville Herald-Independent, Shelby Sun Times, and The Germantown News.

Funeral services for Dennis Richardson will be Friday, July 30, 2021, at 11:00 at Plunk Funeral Home in Camden. Burial will be in the Eastview Cemetery.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 5:00 to 8:00 and Friday, July 30, 2021, from 10:00 until service time at the funeral home.