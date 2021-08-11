Longtime Obion County Commissioner Passes Away

Longtime Obion County Commissioner Polk Glover has passed away at the age of 83.

Glover lived in Obion and represented District 6 on the Commission for 18 years.

He also served as an Alderman for the Town of Obion.

He was a 1961 graduate of Union University, where he later served several terms on the Board of Trustees, and received the Distinguished Service Award and Union Family Legacy Award.

Following college, Glover took over management of Glover Farming Company, and was active at First Baptist Church of Obion, and with many other civic organizations.

He served on boards such as American Red Cross, the Obion County Democratic Party, the Obion County United Way, Habitat for Humanity and Commercial Bank of Obion.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday at 10:00 at the First Baptist Church of Obion.