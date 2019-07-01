A long serving staff member of the Union City Police Department was honored on Friday.

A retirement reception was held for Pam Wisdom, who stepped away from her position, after just over 44 years of public service.

During the event at the Police Department, Ms. Wisdom spoke with Thunderbolt News about her career with the city.

Over the years, Ms. Wisdom said she has had the opportunity to meet and work with many people at the police department and City Hall.

During her time of employment, Ms. Wisdom said she had also worked under six Police Chiefs and four City Managers.