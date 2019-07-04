Today marks the 10th anniversary of the death of former Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair.

McNair played with the Oilers/Titans from 1997 until 2005 when he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens, where he retired after two seasons.

On July 4th, 2009, McNair was fatally shot by his mistress, Sahel Kazemi, in a murder-suicide at McNair’s condominium in downtown Nashville.

Titans beat writer Jim Wyatt remembers the events of that day and working to gather information on the sudden death of the Titans legend.

The Tennessee Titans will retire the No. 9 jersey of Steve McNair on September 15th, along with longtime teammate Eddie George’s No. 27.