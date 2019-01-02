Union City School System classroom curriculum coordinator Vicki Wilkinson has retired, after 35 years in the system.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Ms. Wilkinson had served as the classroom coordinator since 2006, a position that included evaluating, mentoring and working with teacher as they met state education requirements.

She began her tenure in the system in the early 1980s, starting as an educational assistant, before moving on as a special education teacher for fourth and fifth grades at then-East Side Elementary in 1983.

She continued in the special education role for several years and added technology to her duties as part of the Learning Enrichment Active Program in 2001, working with gifted students.

Union City Director of Schools Wes Kennedy said Ms. Wilkinson was passionate about the students and teachers, and was supportive of all academic and extracurricular endeavors of the student body and staff.