Union City school officials have bestowed an honor to a longtime employee.

The pre-K and special education wing at UC Elementary School has been named in honor of Vicki Wilkinson.

After 35 years of service, Ms. Wilkinson retired at the end of the 2018 fall semester.

The announcement was made to Ms. Wilkinson by Union City Director of Schools Wes Kennedy, who was joined by Rene Flood, the director of Teaching and Learning, Laney Rogers, director of Special Populations, and Assistant Director of Schools, Michael Paul Miller.

A plaque in her honor will now be displayed in the pre-K/special education hallway at the elementary school.

Ms. Wilkinson served as Classroom Curriculum coordinator from 2006 until her retirement.

She previously worked as a special education teacher, and in the still-growing Pre-K cause at Union City Elementary School.