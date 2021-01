After over twenty years of service, Union City Fire Chief Kelly Edmison will serve his final day in the position on January 8th.

During this week’s Council meeting, Chief Edmison addressed board members in advance of his retirement day.

Edmison began with the Union City Fire Department as a Training Officer in July of 1998, and became the Chief in September of that year.

Before taking the Union City position, Edmison also served as Fire Chief for 10 years with the City of Fulton.