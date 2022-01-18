Longtime WCMES General Manager Faron Collins to retire, Andrea Harrington to become new GM

Longtime Weakley County Municipal Electric System General Manager Faron Collins is retiring next month after 45 years in the electric utilities industry.

WCMES Engineering Manager Andrea Harrington will be the new General Manager when Collins retires.

Collins tells Thunderbolt Radio News why Miss Harrington was chosen to be the new General Manager.

(AUDIO)

Miss Harrington says she looks forward to working in the new position.

(AUDIO)

Collins’ last day at WCMES will be February 28th.