Loretta Lynn presence will be missed in Humphreys County

Loretta Lynn, the coal miner’s daughter, and queen of country music passed away Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She was 90.

Lynn and her family moved to Humphreys County in the 1990s where she set up a ranch complete with a replica of her East Kentucky childhood home and a museum that’s a popular roadside tourist stop. The dresses she was known for wearing are on display there, as well.

Dean Duke, with WQMV radio in Waverly, tells Thunderbolt Radio News about having the Lynn family in Humphreys County.

(AUDIO)

Loretta Lynn and her husband were married nearly 50 years before he died in 1996. They had six children, 17 grandchildren, and four step-grandchildren.

The family says a memorial is planned at a later date.