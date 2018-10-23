Lottery players across the nation are purchasing tickets for tonight’s huge Mega-Millions jackpot drawing.

Following multiple week’s without a grand prize winning ticket being sold, tonight’s drawing is for $1.6 billion dollars.

If a single ticket matches all six numbers in this drawing, that person could take a cash option payment of $904.9 million dollars before taxes.

On Wednesday night, the Powerball drawing has also grown to a large amount.

Tickets are being sold for a $620 million dollar jackpot, that carries a cash option payout of $354.3 million dollars before taxes.

Both lottery games are played in Tennessee and Kentucky.

