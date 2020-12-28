Lottery jackpots for the Mega-Millions and Powerball games are now approaching a total of three-quarters of a billion dollars.

Tuesday night’s Mega-Millions drawing has now grown to $376 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in the drawing could take the lump sum payout of $287.4 million dollars before taxes.

On Wednesday night, the Powerball drawing will be for $363 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this draw could take the lump sum payout of $279.2 million dollars.

Both lottery games are played in Tennessee and Kentucky.