May 18, 2021
Lottery Jackpots Continue to Grow

With no grand prize tickets sold in the Mega-Millions or Powerball lottery drawings last week, jackpots continue to climb.

Tonight’s Mega-Millions drawing has grown to $468 million dollars.

Should a single ticket match all six numbers in this drawing, that person could choose to take a lump sum payout of $316.2 million dollars before taxes.

On Wednesday, the Powerball drawing has grown to $201 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this drawing could take the cash option value of $137.4 million dollars.

Both lottery games are played in multiple states, including Tennessee and Kentucky.

Charles Choate

