Two lottery jackpots in games played in Tennessee and Kentucky continue to increase.

Tuesday night’s Mega-Millions drawing will be for $252 million dollars, following multiple weeks without a grand prize winning ticket being sold.

Should a single ticket match all six numbers in the drawing, that person could opt for a lump sum payout of $148.6 million dollars before taxes.

Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing has grown to $163 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this draw could walk away with a cash option of $96.4 million dollars before taxes.

Both lottery games are played in multiple states.

