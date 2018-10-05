Lottery players across the nation still have two huge jackpots to play for.

Tonight, the Mega-Millions lottery game has grown to $405 million dollars.

Should a single ticket match all six numbers in tonight’s drawing, that person could choose to accept a cash option payout of $235 million dollars before taxes.

On Saturday night, the Powerball drawing has increased to $235 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this drawing could take a cash option payout of $148.4 million dollars.

Both multi-state games are played in Tennessee and Kentucky.

